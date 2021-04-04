  • Kirkwall
Barriers warning issued as weather conditions worsen

OIC will be providing updates on road conditions, including any closure of the Churchill Barriers, as weather conditions worsen.

Orkney Islands Council has urged drivers to remain alert as weather conditions are expected to worsen throughout today and into the new week.

While the Churchill Barriers were open at the time of publication, the council is set to post regular updates on conditions, going forward, via its OIC Roads Twitter fead and the OIC Updates Facebook page.

High winds of up to 60mph expected to hit Orkney, along with the threat of snow and ice. Drivers have been advised to take extra precautions over the coming days, and the council has said that it is likely that their gritting team will be out on the roads from Monday.

 

