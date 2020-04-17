Barriers survey extended

April 17, 2020 at 11:00 am

A survey on options Orkney Islands Council might consider in response to wave over-topping at the second Churchill Barrier is to remain open for the time being.

The online survey has had a good response, with more than 300 people sharing their views, and was due to close this week.

But following requests from residents asking for more time to take part, the survey will continue to be available – with a new closing date to be announced later.

It covers a range of options, from possible engineering solutions to new warning systems and is available at: www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/Barrier2/

When first launched, the Council wrote to households in South Ronaldsay and Burray inviting residents to take part. Community Councils in Orkney were also invited to pass on their views – and businesses will be consulted at a future date.

All feedback received will be passed on for consideration by Elected Members.

