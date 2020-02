Barriers closed

February 11, 2020 at 11:33 am

Police Scotland have called to advise that the Churchill Barriers are now shut.

The Scapa Road is also shut as strong gusts and rough sea conditions make their impact on Orkney.

According to the OIC Roads Twitter page, a review of conditions at the Barriers will take place at 12.30pm.

