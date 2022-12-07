featured news

Barriers aim to block ‘inconsiderate’ drivers

December 7, 2022 at 12:18 pm

Temporary barriers are being put in place at either end of the pathway a Kirkwall’s Papdale Park, in response to “inconsiderate” driving behaviour.

This is according to Orkney Islands Council (OIC), which hopes to prevent vehicles from using the area as a short cut or throughway.

“There’s really no excuse for this type of inconsiderate and potentially dangerous driving on a pathway that is clearly not meant for vehicles,” said OIC’s leisure and culture service manager, Garry Burton on Tuesday evening.

“Despite a previous appeal to drivers to refrain, a determined minority continue to put other genuine users at risk. We feel there is no alternative but to put in place temporary traffic measures until a permanent solution is agreed.

“The barriers will be positioned to allow for pedestrians and cyclists to pass but not vehicles from today.”

The park development came about through the Your Kirkwall Place Plan engagement process, which saw the folk of Kirkwall appeal for a better-quality green space in the Papdale area with improved footpath and cycle ways.

Mr Burton added: “It’s really important that the park is used appropriately now and into the future given Papdale East Playpark Association’s plans to develop a playpark within the area.”

