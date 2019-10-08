Bank of Scotland to introduce autism hour

October 8, 2019 at 4:39 pm

Kirkwall’s branch of the Bank of Scotland has announced the introduction of a twice weekly autism hour.

Autism hour is a national event aimed at making business more accessible for people with Autism.

Bank of Scotland Kirkwall are extending Autism hour, to become a weekly event where on Monday and Thursday’s to support customers with Autism.

Changes during these hours will include:

Lights dimmed.

Background noises from tills reduced

Background music is turned off.

A safe/quiet place is available should it be needed.

Staff education about Autism.

Share this:

Tweet

