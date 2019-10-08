Bank of Scotland to introduce autism hour
Kirkwall’s branch of the Bank of Scotland has announced the introduction of a twice weekly autism hour.
Autism hour is a national event aimed at making business more accessible for people with Autism.
Bank of Scotland Kirkwall are extending Autism hour, to become a weekly event where on Monday and Thursday’s to support customers with Autism.
Changes during these hours will include:
- Lights dimmed.
- Background noises from tills reduced
- Background music is turned off.
- A safe/quiet place is available should it be needed.
- Staff education about Autism.