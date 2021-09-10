virus

Balfour ward resumes admissions after COVID closure

September 10, 2021 at 2:52 pm

The Inpatient Two ward at The Balfour has reopened for patients and visitors, NHS Orkney confirmed today, Friday.

It had previously been closed due to a small number of COVID-19 cases associated with the ward.

Consultant microbiologist, Doctor Becky Wilson, said: “It has been possible to reopen the ward slightly earlier than at first anticipated.

“This has been very encouraging as we have seen with people being double-vaccinated and the protective measures we have in place, we are able to return more quickly to business as normal in the hospital.”

With restrictions easing, it is not unexpected that we will continue to see positive cases, with many of these people being asymptomatic or having only mild symptoms due to double vaccination.

NHS Orkney continues to encourage all our staff and members of the community to undertake twice weekly lateral flow tests and log their results on the portal.

The public health has urged everyone to stick with good respiratory and hand hygiene, avoid crowded places and follow the current Scottish Government guidance.

As always the community is asked to remain vigilant to any COVID-19 symptoms such as a new persistent cough, fever or loss of taste and/or smell, and if in any doubt to

self-isolate and request a laboratory test by contacting the Orkney COVID Assessment Centre on 01856 888211 to book a test.

As we are seeing COVID cases in our community, hospital visitors are asked to take extra care by conducting a lateral flow test before visiting The Balfour.

