Balfour ward closed due to COVID-19 cases

August 30, 2021 at 6:44 pm

One of The Balfour’s two inpatient wards has been closed, after the discovery of a number of COVID-19 cases.

NHS Orkney confirmed this Monday afternoon that a small number cases associated with Inpatient Ward 2 have been detected.

As a precautionary measure the ward has been closed to new admissions.

Hospital visiting for this ward has been stopped for the time being. These measures will remain in place until the isolation period has been completed.

According to NHS Orkney contacts of the positive cases have been identified and tested.

As a health organisation, NHS Orkney believes it is in a strong position to support staff and patients in this regard, with excellent access to testing and well established and observed infection control measures in place. At the time of publishing, NHSO said no patients were giving cause for concern.

The health authority has re-stated the key public health messages associated with COVID-19. Everyone is asked to adhere to good respiratory and hand hygiene, avoid crowded places and follow the current Scottish Government guidance.

The community has been asked to remain vigilant to any COVID-19 symptoms such as a new persistent cough, fever or loss of taste and/or smell, and if in any doubt to self-isolate and request a laboratory test by contacting the Orkney COVID Assessment Centre on 01856 888211 to book a test

