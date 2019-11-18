Balfour nurse recognised with top award at Scottish Health Awards

November 18, 2019 at 11:28 am

An auxillary nurse from The Balfour hospital has been recognised as one of Scotland’s most dedicated health care professionals at the Scottish Health Awards.

Harvé Symonds has been awarded the Young Achiever Award in recognition for the care and support she displayed to a holidaymaker who had injured himself.

He praised Harvé for the welcome she gave him and the way she supported him when his family couldn’t visit him.

The Young Achiever Award recognises an individual aged 30 years or younger who has demonstrated outstanding achievement as part of their working life.

Run by the Daily Record and in partnership with NHS Scotland and the Scottish Government, the Scottish Health Awards pay tribute to the NHS staff, support workers, volunteers and specialist teams who go above and beyond to provide exceptional care and support to patients and their families.

Harvé picked up her award on an evening where the achievements of NHS staff, support workers, volunteers and specialist teams from across Scotland were celebrated through 17 diverse categories.

