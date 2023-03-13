featured news

Balfour emergency department moved amid leak

March 13, 2023 at 6:23 pm

The Emergency Department at The Balfour has been moved, due to to a water leak.

The department, which deals with accidents, emergencies and urgent care has been temporarily moved to the hospital’s day unit.

It will remain in place there for up to 48 hours initially to allow for assessment and repair. However, NHS Orkney has advised that the water leak is under control.

Patients should still use the normal Emergency Department entrance in the meantime.

However, the public should contact NHS 24 on 111 in the first instance before attending the Emergency Department unless it is a life-threatening or an emergency situation.

