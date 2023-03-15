featured news

Bag the Bruck back in action

March 15, 2023 at 10:45 am

Greener Orkney is joining with Orkney Islands Council to give Orkney beaches and countryside their annual spring clean.

The event, which runs for three weeks from April 1 to 23, sees local groups and individuals taking to the outdoors to collect as much rubbish as they can.

Greener Orkney are making up packs of gloves and bags which will be available for collection from March 27, at various locations including the Kirkwall Council Offices, the Warehouse Hub in Stromness and the Post Office in Dounby.

It is hoped that this years event will be bigger than ever and Greener Orkney is requesting that all who are interested to register by contacting bagthebruck@gmail.com

Share this:

Tweet

