Ba’ games cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

September 2, 2020 at 2:35 pm

IN a move which will lead to great disappointment to all involved, but at the same time with a full understanding of the reasons why, the Ba’ committee has confirmed that this season’s games will not take place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With so many events involving large gatherings up and down the country, as well as locally, being cancelled due to the pandemic, there has been speculation for some time that Ba’ season would be in jeopardy.

Confirming the decision, a statement said: “After much deliberation the Kirkwall Ba’ Committee has made the unanimous decision to cancel both the boy’s and men’s Ba’ games on Christmas Day 2020 and New Year’s Day 2021.

“The nature of the game and sheer numbers of those involved, both in playing and spectating, are all factors that were taken into account when making this unprecedented decision.

“Ultimately the health and well-being of the players, spectators, and the wider Orkney community, was paramount when making the decision.”

The statement added: “Recent cases of Covid-19 have reminded us all of how infectious the virus is and in the absence of an effective vaccine the risk of the Ba’ games facilitating an outbreak in Orkney is too great.

“By being pragmatic during these unprecedented times, the future of our traditional game will be protected.”

Looking back into the history of the game, the only other times that the Ba’ has been cancelled was during the First and Second World Wars, which perhaps reflects the unprecedented times we are living in due to the pandemic.

Share this:

Tweet

