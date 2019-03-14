Autumn opening for new Scapa Flow sea farm

March 14, 2019 at 10:00 am

Scottish Sea Farms is preparing to open its new salmon farm off Lober Rock in Scapa Flow.

The new farm will go live in autumn with the company announcing a total infrastructure investment of £3.3 million — of which 90 per cent will be spent with Scottish businesses.

Contracts for works have been awarded to various companies throughout the country, with local company Marine Leask securing moorings, a barge and pens, while on Sanday, Gael Force Fusion will construct the salmon pens — work which is expected to take at least three months.

The new farm will create six new full-time roles and lead to further job creation across the supply chain.

Scottish Sea Farms’ managing director Jim Gallagher said: “These orders will equip our new farm with the latest technologies, ensuring we’re Scottish Technical Standard 2020 compliant and giving our salmon the very best environment in which to grow.

“We’ve worked with several of these suppliers for many years now as part of our long-standing policy of buying Scottish wherever possible and know their products to be tried and tested with regards to withstanding Orkney marine conditions.”

Managing director of Leask Marine, Douglas Leask added: “This latest expansion is great news, both for Scottish Sea Farms and locally. It secures steady employment for our specialist dive teams, increases opportunities for one of our larger vessels operating in Orkney waters and, in turn, will bring additional onward spend in our local communities.”

