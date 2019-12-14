Autoservices Perth
ADVERTORIAL:
5 years warranty, 5 years Roadside Assist, 5 years Finance with the Maxus Range.
15 seat Minibus – £22,995 +VAT
Euro 5 Long Wheel Base Low Roof – £12,995 +VAT (Limited Numbers)
Euro 5 Short Wheel Base – £11,995 +VAT (Limited Numbers)
Dropside Body – £13,995 +VAT
Call us now for more details of the outstanding and versatile Maxus Range of Vans and Minibuses that offer real value for money and are packed with high specification features.
OPEN MONDAY-FRIDAY 9.00am-5.00pm Saturday 9.00am-12 noon
01738 636999
97 Crieff Road, Perth PH1 2QB