Aurora partner with TV show Outlander

October 19, 2020 at 4:00 pm

Aurora Jewellery has launched a new line based on the hit TV show Outlander, through a collaboration with Sony Pictures Consumer Products.

Outlander is a television drama based on the books by Diana Gabaldon, which follows Claire Fraser, a time-travelling doctor from the 20th century, and her husband Jamie Fraser, a Scottish highlander from the 18th century.

Steven Cooper, owner of Aurora Jewellery, said: “Our existing range of jewellery and tartans are greatly inspired by the islands’ history and culture, so the Outlander theme was the perfect fit for us.

“And, since we are also fans of the series, it has been an absolute pleasure to work on the new range.”

Jamie Stevens of Sony Pictures Entertainment said: “Created in the beautiful Orkney Islands, Aurora Jewellery is uniquely suited to offer the Outlander fans product they want.

“We hope that this program will lead to more amazing products and licensees to come on board.”

