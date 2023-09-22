featured news

Auditors eyeing college finances amid £620k loss

September 22, 2023 at 10:20 am

A financial crisis has enveloped UHI Orkney after auditors found a battery of concerns about budget monitoring, invoicing and procurement.

The focus has so far been on three departments at the college — but it has now extended to a decision to look into the financing of every course run at the campus.

Orkney Islands Councillors are keen to get to the bottom of the causes of a thumping £620,000 loss made by the college in 2022/23.

The college was bailed out by drawing on £481,000 of reserves and a soft OIC loan of £139,000.

More on this story in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet

