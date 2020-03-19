virus

Auction marts continue to trade in face of outbreak

March 19, 2020 at 3:22 pm

The two main auction marts that serve Orkney have reassured the public that they are trading as normal for the moment.

Graham Low at Orkney Auction Mart says he has said they are taking advice from the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS), the chairman of which has been meeting regularly with the government.

The result of these meetings is the conclusion that all markets must operate as normal — to ensure animal welfare is maintained and if livestock need to be moved, they can be with minimum hassle.

Speaking today, Mr Low said: “Orkney Auction Mart will continue to operate sales on Mondays as advertised. The price of cattle and sheep is high with demand from buyers very strong.

“At present, the Loganair Aberdeen flights are still operational and buyers are still keen to come up to purchase animals. Any buyer who is unable to attend is more than happy to leave orders with local agents to support Orkney Mart as well as the Orkney Farmers. This loyalty from our buyers should not go unnoticed.

“At present, on sale days, people are recommended to abide with government guidelines and keep washing and sanitising your hands and not enter the mart if you have a cough or fever. At present, we are unable to refuse the public entry but we do advise people who are classed as ‘vulnerable’ to think carefully about entering the mart. Any questions or bookings for us can be done over the phone as much as possible. There is no need to collect your cheque as we will post them out.

“Our auctioneers are still doing on-farm visits as normal and are more than happy to come and look at stock and advise farmers in any way possible but please feel free to turn us away if you are avoiding social contact. Auctioneers are happy to look at stock, leave the premises and then phone the farmer to discuss with them and avoid any direct contact with anyone.

At the moment it is very much business as usual at Orkney Mart and livestock sales are going ahead as advertised. Anybody with livestock to sell is advised to make contact with the office or to Graham directly and try to book them well in advance so the can make contact to our south buyers in plenty of time.

Aberdeen and Northern Marts, which operates the Thainstone Centre in Inverurie, have also moved to reassure their customers, saying they will continue to operate and sell livestock in the interim and they are encouraging their customers to keep in touch with fieldsman Robbie Stanger, who will is happy to visit and see livestock while maintaining the recommended safe distance barrier to safeguard both customers and himself.

Shipping continues each Monday for weekly sales for all classes of livestock as well as dead weight centres and from tomorrow they will be introducing live and online bidding.

The chief executive of ANM Group, Grant Rogerson, has said customer and employee wellbeing is at the forefront of the group’s minds at this time.

A number of measures are now in place at Thainstone, including only ANM Group asking that only those conducting business should come to the mart, when in the mart customers should abide by the strict hygiene procedures that are now in force there, in addition to maintaining a sensible distance between other customers and staff.

Non-essential visits and meetings have been postponed by ANM Group and staff members at the centre are working from home where possible.

