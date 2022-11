featured news

Attacks on Orkney care staff increase

November 24, 2022 at 6:00 pm

A sharp rise in physical attacks has been reported on care staff in Orkney during and in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Islands councillors are also concerned about the level of verbal and on-line abuse some employees are having to put up with.

The increase in acts of violence logged in the Orkney Health and Care (OHAC) service emerged in the latest council’s health and safety report.

More in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

