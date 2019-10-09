Athletics club members shortlisted for prestigous awards

Two Orkney Athletics Club members are in the running for national awards.

Shortlisted at the annual FPSG Awards Dinner, hosted by the scottishathletics — recognising and rewarding the dedication, commitment and success of coaches, officials and volunteers — is Orkney’s Alison Davis and Kirsty Swan.

Davis has been a huge influence on the club over many years and has been shortlisted for the Club Coach of the Year Award.

Swan, meanwhile, has been recognised for her huge contribution to the behind the scenes work of the club and is in the running for the Volunteer of the Year Award.

The awards night is on Saturday, November 23, in Glasgow.

