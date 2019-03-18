‘Ask for Angela’ campaign launched

March 18, 2019 at 2:14 pm

The ‘Ask for Angela’ public safety campaign — where any customer in a pub, bar, restaurant or public venue can discreetly ask a member of staff for assistance should they feel uncomfortable — is being launched in Orkney.

Orkney Rape and Sexual Assault Service (ORSAS) is launching the campaign in partnership with Community Alcohol Partnership, Orkney Street Pastors and Police Scotland.

‘Ask For Angela’ is aimed at everyone regardless of their age, gender or sexuality and will be advertised using small posters in each establishment.

It can be applied to anybody who feels unwell, suspects their drink has been spiked, receiving unwanted attention or being pestered by customers who just won’t take no for an answer.

Customers can approach any member of staff and ask if Angela is working. This will be the signal to staff that something is wrong and the customer requires some assistance.

Staff are not expected to challenge the unwanted behaviour but simply escort the person who asked for Angela to an area out of sight from the public and maybe call them a taxi, call a family member/ friend or offer them a way to leave the premises discreetly via a back door.

The campaign has received national and more recently worldwide attention, being adopted by thousands of bars and clubs across the UK.

A ORSAS spokesperson said: “We wish to promote Orkney’s reputation for being a wonderful place to live, work and play, so that everyone has a positive experience especially on a night out.

“With ‘Ask for Angela’, we hope that everyone feels that they can seek assistance should they ever need it, and establishments that use the campaign will gain a reputation for being safe places to frequent with a zero tolerance attitude to harassment.”

