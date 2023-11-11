featured news

Armistice Day marked with two-minute silence in Kirkwall

November 11, 2023 at 7:13 pm

A two-minute silence was observed during the Armistice Day service at the Kirkwall War Memorial this morning.

The silence began at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month — the time in 1918 when the guns fell silent along the Western Front in Europe to mark the end of the First World War.

Tomorrow, Remembrance Sunday, tributes will be laid at war memorials throughout Orkney.

The biggest event in the county, the Remembrance Day parade, will take place in Kirkwall as numerous uniformed organisations and Legion members will parade between the Kirkwall Branch of the Royal British Legion and St Magnus Cathedral, led by Kirkwall City Pipe Band.

Share this:

Tweet

