Areas of Scotland to enter Level Four restrictions

November 17, 2020 at 3:14 pm

Around two million Scots are announced to be heading into Level Four — the highest level — of Scotland’s COVID-19 level system, confirmed by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

This will see only essential shops allowed to open, with further restrictions being placed upon the hospitality industry.

The First Minister revealed that 11 councils, including Glasgow, will move from Level Three to Level Four by the end of the week.

The rules will be imposed in Glasgow city, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, East Ayrshire, South Ayrshire, Stirling and West Lothian.

The First Minister said: “Level Four is intended to be short and sharp.

“And in this situation, it is specifically intended to have an impact in advance of Christmas and the most challenging winter period.”

Also, East Lothian and Midlothian will be moving from Level Three to Level Two, meaning pubs and restaurants can open, but alcohol can only be sold indoors with main meals. Outdoor drinking will be permitted.

