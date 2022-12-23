  • Kirkwall
Are you dreaming of a White Christmas?

It looks as if it won’t be a white Christmas this year in Orkney.

Well, the chances are — even if Orkney doesn’t get snow on December 25 itself — there may be some wintry showers across the festive weekend and into Boxing Day.

While other parts of northern Scotland are forecasting a white Christmas, the Met Office is predicting rain clearing to showers on December 25 in Orkney.

Severe west or northwest gales developing into Monday could bring snow showers, however. So Kirkwall Ba’ players and spectators might be in for a chilly day.

But don’t lose all hope for a blanket of white to decorate your Christmas Day! Weather is a difficult thing to predict — and you never know what magic the festive season can bring…

 