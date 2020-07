Are you a current or former Postmaster?

July 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm

ADVERTORIAL: Are you a current or former Postmaster?

If you held a contract with Post Office and experienced shortfalls which you believe were caused by previous versions of Horizon, you may be eligible to make a claim.

If you wish to register a claim, the Historical Shortfall Scheme is open until 14 August 2020.

Cases will be assessed by an independent advisory panel.

For details and to submit a claim please visit onepostoffice.co.uk/scheme

Share this:

Tweet