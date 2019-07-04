Archaeologists return to the Ness of Brodgar

July 4, 2019 at 12:48 pm

A TEAM of archaeologists have returned to dig at the Ness of Brodgar archaeology excavation this week, as the 2019 excavations get underway.

The Ness of Brodgar is one of the largest and most important Neolithic excavations in Northern Europe, in addition to being one of the research excavations for the University of the Highlands and Islands Archaeology Institute.

The excavation started on Monday, when a team of archaeologists and volunteers from around the world started to remove the covers that had protected the site over the Orkney winter.

