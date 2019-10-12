Applications sought for Magic Little Grants Fund

October 12, 2019 at 2:51 pm

Local charities and community groups are being encouraged to apply for the Localgiving’s Magic Little Grant Fund.

The fund provides £500 grants to small, local charitable groups who deliver projects supporting and inspiring people to participate in sports or physical activities. Groups across Scotland are being urged to apply before the fund closes on November 30.

The 2019 Magic Little Grants Fund is the largest to date, thanks to an award of £550,000 from Postcode Community Trust — a grant giving charity funded by People’s Postcode Lottery players.

Localgiving has already awarded 600 grants worth £297k to local charities and community groups across Britain since the launch of the Magic Little Grants Fund in March, and more groups are being urged to take advantage of the funding opportunity.

With a ten-minute application process, the Magic Little Grants Fund aims to reduce the work required for small, local groups to access funding.

As well as receiving a grant, successful organisations that are new to Localgiving receive a free annual membership with Localgiving worth £96. This gives them access to Localgiving’s online fundraising platform, regular match fund campaigns and competitions, and numerous fundraising resources.

Laura Chow, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “Getting out and being active has such a positive impact not only on your physical health, but also on your mental wellbeing, so I’m delighted to hear the difference that this funding is having in so many communities across the country.

“With over 300 grants still to be awarded by November 30, I would urge as many groups as possible to get an application in and take advantage of this fantastic opportunity.”

For more information about the fund, you can visit http://grants.localgiving.org/pct

