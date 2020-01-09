Applications sought for charity awards
Applications have now been launched for the 2020 Scottish Charity Awards.
On Monday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon encouraged charities from across the country to apply and share their successes. There are eight Scottish Charity Award categories — Charity of the Year, Charity Champion, Cracking Campaign, Pioneering Project, Celebrating Communities, Terrific Trustee and Demonstrating Digital — which are decided by a judging panel. There is also a special People’s Choice Award, decided by the public, which last year received a record-breaking 34,810 votes.
Charities can find out more and apply at https://scvo.org.uk/scottish-charity-awards