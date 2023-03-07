  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
featured news

Applications open for Scottish Beach Awards

One of Orkney’s many beautiful beaches. Could our county win an award for its seaside attractions?

Orkney is known for its bonny beaches, but could they be some of the bonniest in Scotland?

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful is encouraging communities to enter their best sandy seaside spots into Scotland’s Beach Awards 2023.

Each year the organisation celebrates the enormous efforts of staff and volunteers across Scotland’s wonderful beaches.

Last year the charity marked 30 years since the launch of the awards, recognising 53 beaches in their 2022 coastline celebration.

Could Orkney be on the list of award-winners this year?

Find out more, including how to apply on https://www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/beach

The deadline for entries is March 31.

 