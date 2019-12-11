Applications open for OIC culture fund

December 11, 2019 at 4:23 pm

Orkney Islands Council is inviting applications for its culture fund, which is aimed at supporting cultural activity in Orkney.

Whilst the total value of the overall fund has not been set yet, the scheme is now open to applications for financial support for cultural events, activities or projects taking place in Orkney between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

Funding can be awarded for projects related to arts, heritage or Orkney dialect, and can support new or existing projects.

Emma Gee, OIC arts officer, said: “The Culture Fund continues to support a really wide range of cultural activity which is important to the community and brings with it the potential for further external investment.

“Last year, the fund supported 13 projects including the Westray Heritage Trust, Soulisquoy Printmakers, and the Orkney Storytelling Festival.

“The fund remains very competitive and applications are determined on the basis of merit, so I’d encourage interested groups to get in touch to talk through project ideas in advance of filling out the application.”

Applications forms and guidance can be obtained from https://www.orkney.gov.uk/Service-Directory/S/arts-opportunities-and-funding.htm under the related downloads section at the bottom of the page, or you can email emma.gee@orkney.gov.uk.

The deadline for applications is Friday, February 7, 2020 at 5pm.

