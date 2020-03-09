Applications encouraged for youth projects cash

March 9, 2020 at 11:02 am

Orkney Islands Council is encouraging local groups to apply for funding from a national youth work fund.

YouthLink Scotland, the national agency for youth work, is now welcoming applications for the latest round of the Scottish Government’s CashBack for Communities Youth Work Fund for projects to be delivered in 2020/21.

For more than a decade, Cashback for Communities has seen the proceeds of crime, seized by Scotland’s law enforcement agencies, invested in young people across the country to help them reach their full potential.

Since 2008, nearly £110 million has delivered 2.5 million activities and opportunities for young people across all of Scotland’s 32 local authorities, including Orkney.

For the year ahead, around £10,000 is available within Orkney out of the overall £700,000 pot, with the closing date for applications Friday, March 20.

OIC Community Learning Officer, Cheryl Rafferty, said: “It is important to support our young people who are here and now, and putting the cash from criminals back into communities is investing in youth work and providing opportunities for our young people.

“Orkney has an allocation of approximately £10,000 this year and we would be delighted to see this being invested into youth work projects across Orkney, in order to really enhance the provision and opportunities available to our young people.”

Cheryl explained that in last year’s allocation four Orkney youth projects benefited from nearly £14,000 thanks to the fund.

She said: “Among them were the Orkney Youth Forum, who used their allocation for a team building and forum planning weekend in Hoy.

“The Orkney Youth Café’s award went towards a weekly ‘safe space’ group in the café and a visit to the Gay Pride weekend in Inverness.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service used their monies to develop their Fireskills Project — aimed at those approaching possible school leaving age, learning a range of skills related to being a firefighter as well as teambuilding and groupwork skills.

“It is hoped local groups will take the opportunity to look into the funding and apply if they meet the criteria.”

