Appeal launched for key worker accommodation

May 14, 2021 at 3:17 pm

Orkney Local Emergency Co-ordination Group (OLECG) is on the hunt for accommodation which can be used to house key workers visiting the county.

OLECG has appealed for support from the accommodating essential workers who provide vital services dealing with the impact of COVID-19.

OLECG chair Chief Inspector Matt Webb said: “Since the start of the pandemic, a variety of key workers have needed to spend time in Orkney to help us keep essential services running.

“That remains the case as our community looks to recover from the huge social and economic impact COVID continues to have on us all.

“We made a similar appeal last year and received an excellent response from owners of furnished properties such as holiday lets.

“We realise that less accommodation of this type might be available this time around, with tourists able to visit Orkney once again as COVID restrictions ease.

“But a number of key workers will need a place to stay over the weeks and months ahead. Anyone who can offer accommodation for them will themselves be providing a vital service for our community.

“If you can help us with this — please get in touch.”

Property owners can contact OLECG by sending an email to highlandislandmailkirkwall@scotland.pnn.police.uk

