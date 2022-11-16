featured news

Appeal for witnesses following bike theft

November 16, 2022 at 11:00 am

Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a bicycle from Orkney Islands Council’s offices at School Place in Kirkwall.

The unsecured white “Giant Roam 2” bicycle was taken between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Tuesday, November 15, officers say.

Police Scotland are taking the opportunity to remind the public of the importance of securing their property to prevent them becoming victims of crime.

Should you have any information regarding the bicycle’s current whereabouts, or have seen anyone with it at the time of the offence, officers are urging that you contact Kirkwall Police Station.

