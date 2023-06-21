featured news

Appeal for witnesses after report of careless driving

June 21, 2023 at 3:34 pm

Did you witness a careless overtake on the Old Finstown Road last Thursday?

If so, police are urging you to come forward with any information you have.

Officers have receive a report of an alleged careless overtake by a silver Mazda MX5 at around 3.25pm on June 15.

The car allegedly overtook another vehicle eastbound and consequently almost caused a head on collision with a gator farm vehicle along the Old Finstown Road, just after the Zions Loan junction.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward — especially the driver of the gator farm vehicle.

Members of the public can contact police on 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800555111.

Alternatively, members of the public can pass on information by completing a form on website fearless.org — this is completely anonymous and your personal information will not be shared.

