Appeal for witnesses after hit and run

Police are appealing for information after a van was damaged at William Shearer’s car park, Kirkwall. 

The incident is reported to have taken place at about 10.15am on Friday, March 27.

According to police, the van was hit by a blue Citroen Berlingo, causing damage to the side of the van.

The blue Berlingo then made off from the scene. The driver is being urged to come forward.

Police would urge any suspect or witness to contact police with any information on 101 or to attend at Kirkwall Police Station.

