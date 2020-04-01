virus

Appeal for property for key workers

April 1, 2020 at 9:55 am

Orkney Local Emergency Co-ordination Group (OLECG) met yesterday in response to the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting, held virtually, brought together representatives from a broad range of organisations, including the emergency and public services, transport providers, the utilities and voluntary sector.

Police Scotland area commander, chief inspector Matt Webb, who chaired the meeting, said: “With Orkney’s first case of Covid-19 confirmed this week, I would like to offer reassurance that our key agencies are working collectively to support our community and, in particular, the vital front-line services provided by the NHS.”

Key messages from the meeting include:

OLECG would like to hear from the owners of furnished properties such as holiday lets, which potentially could be used to house key workers.

To minimise the spread of infection – and help reduce the pressure the NHS faces – it is vital that people follow the strict social-distancing instructions issued by the Scottish Government. Everyone in Orkney is encouraged to stick to the rules, not put others at risk and keep at least two metres away from others when outside the house – when shopping, for example.

There is no need for people to stockpile food and other supplies. There is a strong supply chain and goods are continuing to come into Orkney via the usual routes.

Ports in Orkney remain open and are primarily being used by the internal and external ferry services.

Chief Inspector Webb added: “We’d like people with furnished properties available to get in touch, as this could help ensure that as many key workers as possible can continue to provide vital services for our community.

“We’re aware, for example, that some are living in properties alongside a number of other co-workers. If one starts to display symptoms, it could lead to all of them having to self-isolate – reducing their ability to work.

“To help prevent this, we’d be interested to hear from people with furnished but empty properties, which could be used to house key workers in fewer numbers – offering more resilience to organisations across the partnership.”

To get in touch with OLECG about this, send an email:to HighlandIslandMailKirkwall@scotland.pnn.police.uk and please include information about the layout of your property.

