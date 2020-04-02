  • Kirkwall
Appeal for key worker accommodation met with “strong response”

An appeal for accommodation for key workers has been met with a strong response

An appeal for people with available accommodation to get in touch with the Orkney Local Emergency Co-ordination Group (OLECG) has met with a strong response, the group has said.

Earlier this week, OLECG chairman Chief Inspector Matt Webb asked the owners of furnished properties such as holiday lets, which potentially could be used to house key workers, to contact the group.

“This is a measure that might be needed to help key workers provide vital services for our community during the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

“We’ve had around 30 responses to our appeal for accommodation so far. I’d like to offer my thanks to those who have contacted us – we will get back in touch as and when any accommodation is needed.”

If other property owners wish to contact OLECG, they can send an email to HighlandIslandMailKirkwall@scotland.pnn.police.uk and include information about the layout of your property.

