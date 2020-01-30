Appeal for Italian Chapel prisoner of war stories, letters and artefacts

January 30, 2020 at 9:21 am

The Italian Chapel Preservation Committee is on the lookout for stories, letters and artefacts from Orkney’s Italian prisoners of war (POW).

The committee, which looks after the Lamb Holm place of worship, is hoping folk will get in touch as it prepares for an exhibition within the Orkney Museum, to mark the 75th anniversary of the opening of the Churchill Barriers later this year on May 12.

The barriers were constructed during World War Two with labour from around 1,300 Italian POW. These prisoners, who were held at Camp 34 in Burray and Camp 60 in Lamb Holm, also created the county’s famous landmark, the Italian Chapel, from two Nissan huts.

The Italian Chapel Preservation Committee are hoping to tell the POWs story through some of their other creations, like woodcarvings, jewellery and toys, that they would have made during their spare time and gifted to people they had befriended on the islands.

“We, as a group, are aware that there are many objects and artefacts of interest relating to the Italian Chapel scattered throughout homes within the county and we thought it fitting to host an exhibition of these items around the time of the anniversary,” said committee member Morag Ewing.

Tom Muir at Orkney Museums is delighted to be able to help by offering a secure space for artefacts to be safely displayed to the public. Any memorabilia lent for display will be documented and held securely, before being returned to their owners.

If you have a story or item from the POWs, contact Tom Muir by email at tom.muir@orkney.gov.uk or by phone 873535 ext 2525.

