Appeal for information following serious Stenness crash

November 15, 2023 at 6:47 pm

Police are appealing for information after a serious car crash in Stenness, which resulted in two men being taken to hospital.

The incident happened around 10.45pm on Tuesday, November 14, on the A965 Kirkwall to Stromness.

According to police, the incident involved a black Volkswagen Passat, travelling west towards Stromness, and a white Ford Focus, which had been travelling east in the direction of Kirkwall.

The 21-year-old male driver of the Volkswagen was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance for treatment to serious injuries.

The 18-year-old male driver of the Ford was taken to Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall and has since been discharged.

Sergeant David Miller, of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries into this incident remain ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have information to come forward.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have been on the road and could have dashcam footage, or anyone who may have witnessed the collision and hasn’t yet spoken to police.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3773 of November 14.”

