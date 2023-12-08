featured news

Apologies for newspaper delay

December 8, 2023 at 2:54 pm

Apologies to our readers and retailers for a very late newspaper this week!

At last, we are glad to let you know that we will be supplying this week’s edition of The Orcadian to Mainland retailers open late tonight, and to other retailers from first thing tomorrow (Saturday).

To explain, we have had a series of fairly severe issues with the carriage of the newspaper this week, and one fiasco has led to another — but we are working hard to resolve that situation and ensure that it never happens again.

Please do go out and get your copy as usual, albeit a bit late.

Share this:

Tweet

