Anzac Day marked in Orkney

April 25, 2020 at 1:59 pm

In a small but poignant ceremony this morning, Anzac Day, the national day of remembrance in both Australia and New Zealand, was marked here in Orkney today.

Organised annually by the Kirkwall Branch of the Royal British Legion in St Olaf’s Cemetery, a wreath and crosses of remembrance were laid on the four graves of New Zealand servicemen who died in Orkney during wartime.

Kirkwall branch president Eddy Ross conducted a short service of remembrance, before Australian Orkney resident Suzanne Carter was asked to lay a wreath to mark the occasion.

This year the wreath was laid at the grave of airman Sub-Lieutenant Louis Weatherall, 22, of the Royal New Zealand Naval Volunteer Reserve, whose Blackburn Skua crashed into the sea, six miles west of Stromness on April 26, 1944.

Although closed due to coronavirus restrictions, the flags of New Zealand and Australia have been flown from the Kirkwall Branch of the Royal British Legion all week, as a mark of respect.

