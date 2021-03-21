Antisocial behaviour spike in wake of pandemic

March 21, 2021 at 9:45 am

Orkney has witnessed a surge in antisocial behaviour in the past year, according to the latest figures gathered by Police Scotland.

Despite the county being in varying degrees of lockdown for the past 12 months, data from March to December, 2020, suggests a rising trend in assaults, knife crime and antisocial behaviour.

Indeed, more of these types of incidents were recorded by Orkney police during the first nine months of the financial year 2020/21 than in the whole of the previous year. The total increase for the year remains to be seen, with the quarter four figures due to be released by June.

