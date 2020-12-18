Antisocial behaviour results in festive closure for Kirkwall Travel Centre

Orkney Islands Council has confirmed that the Travel Centre in Kirkwall will be closed over the festive period, as a result of antisocial behaviour.

The centre is set to close at 5.30pm on Wednesday, December 23 and re-open at 9am on Tuesday, January 5.

Regular users are asked to note this is different to recently advertised and is a result of antisocial behaviour at the facility in recent days. This has included swearing and people not wearing face masks.

OIC’s transport manager, Laura Cromarty, said: “We do not have the staff available between December 24 and January 5 to manage the antisocial behaviour we’ve been seeing again in recent days and we’ve therefore taken the difficult decision, for everyone’s safety and to protect the facility, to close a day earlier and reopen a day later than previously advertised over the festive period.”

To find out about alternative public conveniences over the festive period, visit the Festive Arrangements page.

Other public toilets operated by the council will close on Christmas Eve and reopen on December 27, before closing again on December 31 reopening on January 3. The public has been asked to note these facilities may close earlier (on December 24 and 31) and reopen later (on December 31 and January 3) than usual opening times. Ferry waiting rooms will only open on days when there are ferry sailings.