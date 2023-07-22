  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

And I would walk 6,000 steps…

Friends, former colleagues, and pupils of Irene Drever gathered last Wednesday to support her in the launch of a 60-day fundraiser for MND Scotland.

Teachers often go the extra mile for their pupils — but one former educator is seeing the gesture reciprocated in abundance, following her diagnosis of motor neurone disease.

It’s no mystery what staff from Papdale Primary School are up to during their well-earned summer holidays, as they join with former colleagues, pupils, and friends to celebrate the upcoming 60th birthday of Irene Drever.

Clocking up the miles in support of one of their own, participants in this fundraiser for MND Scotland aim to walk 6,000 steps each day for 60 days.

For the full story, pick up this week’s edition of The Orcadian.

You can donate to the fundraiser by searching for “Yvonne, Rhona’s And Friends’ Fundraiser for MND Scotland” on www.just-giving.com