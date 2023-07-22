featured news

And I would walk 6,000 steps…

July 22, 2023 at 1:22 pm

Teachers often go the extra mile for their pupils — but one former educator is seeing the gesture reciprocated in abundance, following her diagnosis of motor neurone disease.

It’s no mystery what staff from Papdale Primary School are up to during their well-earned summer holidays, as they join with former colleagues, pupils, and friends to celebrate the upcoming 60th birthday of Irene Drever.

Clocking up the miles in support of one of their own, participants in this fundraiser for MND Scotland aim to walk 6,000 steps each day for 60 days.

For the full story, pick up this week’s edition of The Orcadian.

You can donate to the fundraiser by searching for “Yvonne, Rhona’s And Friends’ Fundraiser for MND Scotland” on www.just-giving.com

