An evening with RGU in Orkney

January 30, 2020 at 2:07 pm

Orcadians are being invited to learn about the ongoing partnership between the islands and Robert Gordon University (RGU).

Orkney-based alumni from Robert Gordon University (RGU), or Robert Gordon Institute of Technology (RGIT), are invited to the event to hear about the impact of recent research projects, the university’s Graduate Apprenticeship offerings, and to reconnect with the university.

Elsa Cox, Orkney Project Development Manager, said: “With RGU now established at the heart of the new Orkney Research and Innovation Campus we would like to reconnect with our alumni in Orkney, building a network of former and current students and to foster future collaborations.

“We would like to share with our alumni the outcomes and impact of our projects to date, as well as our initiatives and plans for the future. These include the further expansion of our Graduate Apprenticeship programme, enabling more students to work full-time and remain in Orkney, and the launch of a project to help small businesses and entrepreneurship to thrive.

“We would also welcome feedback and ideas you may have for future collaborative projects and activities.

“As well as updates from the Orkney Project there will also be the opportunity to hear from academics from Gray’s School of Art, the School of Creative and Cultural Business and the School of Nursing and Midwifery about current initiatives and their links to Orkney.

“RGU is one of the most popular universities for school leavers in Orkney and we would be delighted if our alumni could join us for this event.”

An evening with RGU will be held on Thursday, February 6, from 6pm-8pm at the Robert Rendall Building, Orkney Research and Innovation Campus, Stromness.

To attend please register via Eventbrite here or contact Elsa Cox: e.cox2@rgu.ac.uk — NOT e.cox@rgu.ac.uk as supplied in this week’s newspaper.

