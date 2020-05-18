virus

All residents over five now eligible for coronavirus testing

May 18, 2020 at 12:43 pm

Anyone in Scotland over the age of five who has symptoms of coronavirus is now eligible for testing.

The announcement came today, Monday, from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, as part of the Scottish Government’s daily briefing.

According to Ms Sturgeon, those with symptoms will be able to sign up for testing online, with priority being given to key workers. She added that work was ongoing with the military in order to enable mobile testing facilities for areas where the nearest designated testing centre is at too great a distance to travel.

Health secretary Jean Freeman has also confirmed plans to allow all social care workers to be tested, regardless of whether they have symptoms or whether there is an ongoing outbreak at their place of work.

As of today, a new symptom of coronavirus has been officially added. A noticeable change in your sense of taste or smell is now a possible symptom of the virus. Other symptoms are a persistent cough and a high temperature/fever.

The Orcadian will be requesting further information on how this expanded strategy of testing is to be deployed in Orkney.

Further information on testing in Scotland and how to book online can be found on https://www.gov.scot/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-getting-tested/pages/overview/

