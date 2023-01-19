featured news

All hands on deck for recruitment of Tall Ships trainees

January 19, 2023 at 2:41 pm

The trip of a lifetime could be in store for seafarers to experience working on board some of the biggest and most historic sailing vessels in the world.

Confirmation that Stromness is a guest harbour ahead of next summer’s Tall Ships Races in Lerwick opens up the possibility for an unforgettable opportunity for potential sailors in Orkney, right on their doorstep.

The Tall Ships Races are organised by Sail Training International with the fundamental aim to provide sail-training experience for young people aged 15 to 25.

There are a number of spaces open to Orkney-based trainees, who fit the age criteria, to serve on board some of the most magnificent ships, becoming part of the crew and sailing from different ports.

The ships are set to arrive from July, 20-25, 2023.

“To be on board the ships, do the sails, learning nautical skills, it is hard work but it can be a life-changing experience,” explained Michael Morrison, who is coordinating the event on behalf of Stromness Development Trust.

“There are a few adults in Orkney who have been on a tall ship in the past, who still speak of it. It is two or three days at sea, maybe even longer, and it is a life-changing experience.

“You’ll remember it forever, and I would highly recommend that.”

In going public with his appeal for potential young sailors to make their interest known, he is hopeful of enticing as many ships as possible to Stromness, who may be attracted by the calibre and enthusiasm from would-be crew.

“The idea is to get as many young people as possible involved in the Tall Ships experience,” he said.

If you are interested in finding out more information in becoming a trainee, get in touch with Mr Morrison at michael.morrison@stromnessorkney.com.

