  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
breaking news

Alistair Carmichael returned to Northern Isles seat

Alistair Carmichael has been returned as MP for the Orkney and Shetland constituency.

The Liberal Democrat candidate received 10,381 votes out of a total of 23,240 cast.

Coming second was SNP candidate Robert Leslie 7,874 votes.

Numbers of votes for the other four candidates were as follows:

David Barnard, Independent – 168;

Coilla Drake, Labour – 1,550;

Jenny Fairbairn, Conservative – 2,287;

Robert Smith, Brexit Party – 900.

There were 80 ballot paper which were spoiled or void for uncertainty.

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos