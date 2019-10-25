  • Kirkwall
Cruise Arrivals

featured news

Alfred’s first journey announced

mv Alfred arriving in Orkney for the first time earlier this month. (The Orcadian/Craig Taylor)

Pentland Ferries’ new £14-million vessel, mv Alfred, will make its inaugural journey between St Margaret’s Hope and Gills Bay on Friday, November 1, the company has announced.

After completing its journey from the shipbuilders in Vietnam on Wednesday, October 9, final fittings have been taking place on a vessel hailed as Scotland’s most environmentally friendly ferry of its kind.

Sea trials are set to be carried out on Monday as final preparations for this momentous occasion for the company take place.

The ship’s first passenger-carrying journey across the Pentland Firth is set to be next Friday, at 1pm.

mv Alfred can carry up to 430 passengers and 98 cars, or 54 cars and 12 articulated vehicles/coaches.

