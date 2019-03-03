Albert Street set to reopen

March 3, 2019 at 11:00 am

Albert Street in Kirkwall will reopen to traffic on Monday afternoon.

The street has been closed to traffic while repaving work was carried out across the junction of Albert Street and Broad Street.

Works will now move to the front of The Reel and the adjoining car park. The car park will be closed at points during this work.

This is then followed by the area in front of the Clydesdale Bank mid to late March.

To provide space for the contractors to carry out the work in safety, a temporary one-way system will remain in place throughout in the top half of Castle Street, between the exit from the car park and the junction with Broad Street.

A one-way system is also to be in place on Broad Street.

This initial phase of the project is due for completion early May after which works will be suspended for the main summer season.

The works are part of the Kirkwall Townscape Heritage Initiative’s Places and Spaces project.

