Aitken strike settles 102nd Milne Cup clash

October 17, 2020 at 4:36 pm

Orkney fell to a home defeat this afternoon as Shetland retained the Milne Cup.

James Aitken struck for the visitors midway through the second half to settle the destination of the cup.

Orkney’s best opportunity fell to Liam Delday deep into stoppage time but the midfielder blasted over the bar from eight yards out.

The 102nd Milne Cup took place under stringent coronavirus regulations with no spectators, temperature checks and health questionnaires.

The result marks the first home defeat to Shetland under Karl Adamson’s five-year reign.

Share this:

Tweet

