featured news

Airport workers vote to strike over Christmas period

December 2, 2022 at 11:27 am

Airport workers at Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (HIAL) owned airports, including Kirkwall, have voted to take strike action which will is likely to cause disruption over the festive period.

Members of the Unite Union, which include fire and rescue, security and administration workers, have voted by 73.5 per cent in favour of taking the industrial action.

They remain locked in a pay dispute with Scottish Government owned, HIAL, which runs eleven airports across the Highlands, Western and Northern Isles, including in Kirkwall.

The exact dates of the action are to be confirmed next week.

HIAL have described Unite’s statement as “unhelpful” providing no clarity for airlines or customers to plan ahead of the busy festive period, and say they will do all they can to minimise any disruption.

Share this:

Tweet

